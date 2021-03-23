JUST IN: US$67mln Blanket Mine Central Shaft project ready for commissioning

Oliver Kazunga, Senior Business Reporter

CALEDONIA Mining Corporation has poured US$67 million using internal cashflow initiatives into Blanket Mine’s five-year Central Shaft sinking project, which is due for commissioning this quarter.

The Gwanda-based gold mine, which is owned by Caledonia, completed the Central Shaft sinking project last year.

Caledonia chief executive officer, Mr Steve Curtis, said the last 12 months have been transformational for the business.

“Central Shaft has been a five-year project costing approximately US$67 million, all funded through internal cashflow and I am delighted that equipping was completed in the period and commissioning is on track to be completed in the first quarter of 2021,” he said.

Last year, Blanket Mine produced 57 899 ounces, which was at the top end of the guidance range and was a new record for annual production.

The strong operating performance was supported by a rising gold price and gross profit for the year under review was $46,6 million, almost 50 percent higher than 2019.

“Once Central Shaft is commissioned, we can start to expect further increases in production: guidance for 2021 is a range of 61 000 to 67 000 oz while from 2022 onwards it is 80 000oz, 38 percent higher than in 2020,” said Mr Curtis.

