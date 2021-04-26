JUST IN: Vic Falls achieves herd immunity

Some of Victoria Falls residents queue for their second vaccination dose at ZRP police clinic in Victoria Falls

Leonard Ncube, Victoria Falls Reporter

VICTORIA Falls City has achieved herd immunity following roll out of mass vaccination against Covid-19 last month.

Government rolled out mass vaccination of ordinary residents in Victoria Falls city last month as it intensified efforts to achieve a 60 percent herd immunity of the population in the country’s tourism capital.

President Mnangagwa also received his first dose of the Sinopharm vaccine in the resort city at Victoria Falls Hospital where he also launched the country’s second phase of the national vaccination programme.

Close to 20 000 had received their first dose when the second round started a few days ago, with citizens still thronging various static and mobile sites for vaccination.

Posting on his official twitter page, President Mnangagwa said 77 percent of Victoria Falls citizens had received their second jab.

“Victoria Falls has now achieved herd immunity. Last month I received my first Covid-19 vaccine in Victoria Falls. I am immensely proud that over 77 percent of the city’s inhabitants have received their second jab. Thank you to all the health officials who have made this possible,” said President Mnangagwa.

Some of the citizens who responded to the President’s tweet, said Zimbabwe has everything to be proud of as the first nation to vaccinate its citizens while others said this will open up the city to international travelers.

