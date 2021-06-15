JUST IN: Warriors get chance to fine tune squad

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

THE Warriors technical team will now get an opportunity to fine tune the squad ahead of the Fifa World Cup qualifiers in September after Cosafa announced that its men’s competition will be held from July 7-18.

There had been doubt on whether the tournament would be staged this year due to the outbreak of a Covid-19 third wave in many countries around the world.

Continental body Caf postponed the World Cup qualifiers as well as the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations draw that had been scheduled for this month.

“The draw for the 2021 Cosafa Cup will be staged in host city Nelson Mandela Bay on Thursday, June 17 as preparations for the historic 20th edition of the regional showpiece competition kick into gear. The 12-team tournament will take place from July 7-18 and returns

after the 2020 edition had to be cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic. And there will be plenty of excitement with the addition of west African powerhouse Senegal to the field this year as they make a guest appearance in what is a landmark tournament for Cosafa,” said Cosafa

in a statement.

Zifa did not organise any friendly matches for the Warriors during the recent Fifa international window after citing financial constraints.

Zifa said the astronomical amounts involved in organising matches during a pandemic against the backdrop of funding a national team had also forced it to select matches that benefit the team, while the association remained sustainable.

The Warriors have won the Cosafa Cup six times; with the last triumph coming in 2018.