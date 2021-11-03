JUST IN: We are a doomed football nation, Mapeza

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

FC Platinum head coach Norman Mapeza has bemoaned the absence of a junior football policy.

He said as long as there is no clear plan and a deliberate move by Zifa to ensure there is a well-structured junior policy which will ensure a constant supply of quality players to clubs and national teams, chances of the country’s football progressing were close to zero.

“We have talent as a country, but that counts for nothing as long as we don’t guard and nurture it jealously. We need a strong junior policy that will see every club being compelled to have a reserve team made up of Under-18s or Under-20s. These sides will be playing every week where their senior teams will be playing,” said Mapeza.

The Warriors’ interim coach said junior national team coaches will also have an easy job of selecting players unlike the present scenario where selection criteria is not even clear.

“Right now, we have a team going for the African Union Sports Council Region 5 Games in Lesotho. Where did the coach see those players? If we had a national junior league, we will be having that information in our data base,” said Mapeza.

He said during their days a schoolboy would be playing for a Premier Soccer League club, but these days players make their debuts at over 20 years.

“Guys like Mackay Nyathi, Peter Ndlovu, Willard Khumalo, Thabani Moyo, Alois Bunjira, Methembe Ndlovu and many others became household names when they were still going to school because junior football was respected back then. It’s now only memories,” said Mapeza.