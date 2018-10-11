JUST IN: Whistleblower sues ZIMRA for $1,8m

Harare Bureau

A WHISTLEBLOWER who assisted the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) recover $18 million tax from a local mobile network service provider through a tip off, has taken the taxman to court claiming his 10 percent commission.

The man (name withheld) supplied information that NetOne was flouting tax obligations, resulting in ZIMRA recovering $18 913 694 from the communication firm.

The man now claims his share as earlier promised by the taxman. ZIMRA paid him $75 000, and wants the balance of $1 816 369.

Through his lawyer Mr Wellington Pasipanodya of Manase & Manase Legal Practitioners, the man is claiming payment of the commission in terms of Section 34B of the Revenue Authority Act.

He is also seeking an order for costs.

ZIMRA allegedly violated the terms of the whistle blower agreement by unlawfully withholding his money.

More to follow…