Breaking News
BREAKING: Prince Dube is black and white

BREAKING: Prince Dube is black and white

Get breaking news alerts.
Don't miss a thing.
Subscribe

JUST IN: Whistleblower sues ZIMRA for $1,8m

11 Oct, 2018 - 16:10 0 Views
0 Comments
JUST IN: Whistleblower sues ZIMRA for $1,8m

The Chronicle

Harare Bureau
A WHISTLEBLOWER who assisted the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) recover $18 million tax from a local mobile network service provider through a tip off, has taken the taxman to court claiming his 10 percent commission.

The man (name withheld) supplied information that NetOne was flouting tax obligations, resulting in ZIMRA recovering $18 913 694 from the communication firm.

The man now claims his share as earlier promised by the taxman. ZIMRA paid him $75 000, and wants the balance of $1 816 369.

Through his lawyer Mr Wellington Pasipanodya of Manase & Manase Legal Practitioners, the man is claiming payment of the commission in terms of Section 34B of the Revenue Authority Act.

He is also seeking an order for costs.

ZIMRA allegedly violated the terms of the whistle blower agreement by unlawfully withholding his money.

More to follow…

Share This:

More Stories:

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting