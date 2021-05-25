JUST IN: Woman stabs “meddlesome” cousin

Lingani Nyika, Chronicle Reporter

A 26-YEAR-OLD peacemaker from Lupinyu near Victoria Falls Airport was left nursing a stab wound after her cousin, who had a misunderstanding with her boyfriend, stabbed her with a broken beer bottle for meddling in her affairs.

Ms Anita Sibanda from BH118 was treated and discharged following the assault by her cousin Zanele Sibanda on Independence Day this year.

Sibanda (21) now faces physical abuse charges for stabbing her cousin and appeared before Victoria Falls resident Magistrate Ms Lindiwe Maphosa and pleaded guilty to the charge.

The accused, who the magistrate said was being rude in her responses in court, was remanded in custody to Wednesday for sentencing.

Particulars of the case are that on April 17 the accused and her unnamed boyfriend had a misunderstanding and her cousin Ms Sibanda who is the complainant intervened.

On Independence Day while at Gari Butchery at Lupinyu Business Centre Ms Sibanda overheard the accused telling her friends how she was frustrated by her interference in her relationship.

The complainant approached the accused questioning her behaviour and a misunderstanding ensued.

The accused them suddenly pounced on her cousin who fell on her back.

The accused then picked a broken bottle as she sat on top of Ms Sibanda who was still lying on the ground.

She stabbed her on the left knee and she sustained a deep cut.

The matter was reported to the police leading to Sibanda’s arrest.

Prosecuting, Mr Asher Chindedza said the incident occurred around 8PM.

