JUST IN: ZC congratulates Minister Coventry for receiving special award

Bongani Ndlovu, Online Reporter

Zimbabwe Cricket has congratulated Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation Minister Kirsty Coventry for receiving a prestigious national honour, the Order of the Star of Zimbabwe Gold Medal, in recognition of her sporting excellence.

She received the special award from President Emmerson Mnangagwa during the National Heroes Day commemoration in Harare on Monday.

With seven Olympic medals, two of them gold, Minister Coventry holds the joint-most individual medals in women’s swimming in Olympic history and remains Africa’s most decorated Olympian.

Her conferment with the Order of the Star of Zimbabwe Gold Medal came less than a month after she was elected as a full independent member of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) board.

She had served as a member of the IOC Athletes Commission since 2013 and a member of its executive board since 2018.

In a statement ZC chairman Tavengwa Mukuhlani said: “Minister Coventry was a phenomenal athlete who accomplished great feats and her latest recognition by President Mnangagwa, coming soon after she was elected as a full member of the IOC board, is very special and well deserved.

“We send our heartfelt congratulations to her and wish her the best in all her endeavours.”

