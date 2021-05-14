JUST IN: Zim Covid-19 active cases go up

Boitumelo Makhurane, Chronicle Reporter

COVID-19 active cases in Zimbabwe went up to 623 yesterday, up from 610 cases the previous day.

The country also reported three more Covid-19 related deaths and 25 new cases, bring the total number of cases to 38 491.

Out of the 25 cases, 23 are local transmissions and two are returnees from India.

The vaccination programme is continuing countrywide with 559 875 people having been vaccinated against Covid-19 as of yesterday.

By 3PM yesterday, there were 13 people who were hospitalised and two of them were admitted in intensive care units (ICU) while six had mild to moderate symptoms.

According to the Ministry of Health and Child Care, Bulawayo had one case.

“As of May 13, 2021, Zimbabwe, has now recorded 38 491 confirmed cases, 36 286 recoveries and 1 582 deaths,” said the Ministry.

“Nine new recoveries were reported and the national recovery rate stands at 94,3 percent and active cases go up to 623 yesterday.”

So far, Bulawayo province has recorded 5 725 cases, 5 410 recoveries, 89 active cases and 226 deaths.

@Boity104