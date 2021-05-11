JUST IN: Zim records 14 new Covid-19 cases

Mashudu Netsianda, Senior Reporter

THE country has reported 14 new Covid-19 cases and no deaths in the last 24-hours bringing the total number of cases to 38 433.

The vaccination programme is continuing countrywide with 690 653 people having been vaccinated against Covid-19 as of yesterday.

A total of 529 360 people received the first dose while 161 293 got the second jab.

All the 14 new cases recorded yesterday are local transmissions.

So far, the total number of Covid-19 related deaths in Zimbabwe stands at 1 576 while the national recovery rate stands at 94,2 percent.

A total of 2 096 PCR tests were conducted yesterday and positivity was 0,7 percent.

As of May 9, 2021 at 3PM, there were 24 people who were hospitalized of which one was admitted in intensive care units (ICU) while 14 had mild to moderate symptoms. Six patients had severe symptoms while three were asymptomatic.

According to the Ministry of Health and Child Care, the highest number of five cases was recorded in Harare followed by Matabeleland North with three cases. Bulawayo, Matabeleland South and Mashonaland West recorded two cases each.

“As of May 10 2021, Zimbabwe, has now recorded 38 1433 confirmed cases, 36 208 recoveries and 1 576 deaths,” reads the statement.

“One hundred and forty-five new recoveries were reported and the national recovery rate stands at 94,2 percent and active cases remain at 649 today.”