JUST IN: Zim reports five more Covid deaths

Boitumelo Makhurane, Chronicle Reporter

THE country has reported five more Covid-19 related deaths and 62 new cases in the last 24-hours bringing the total number of cases to 38 164.

The vaccination programme is continuing countrywide with 433 939 people having been vaccinated against Covid-19 as of yesterday. A total of 370 676 people received the first dose while 63 263 got the second jab.

The seven-day rolling average for new cases rose to 41 yesterday from 34.

All the 62 new cases are local transmissions.

So far, the total number of Covid-19 related deaths in Zimbabwe stands at 1 560 while the national recovery rate stands at 93 percent.

A total of 2 355 PCR tests were conducted yesterday and positivity was 2,6 percent.

As of April 26, 2021 at 3PM, there were 49 people who were hospitalised of which three were admitted in intensive care units (ICU) while 25 had mild to moderate symptoms. Eight patients had severe symptoms while 13 was asymptomatic.

Midlands and Masvingo did not report yesterday.

According to the Ministry of Health and Child Care, the highest number of 32 cases was recorded in Matabeleland North all from a boarding school followed by Bulawayo with 21 cases. Mashonaland Central had four cases, Harare had three cases. Masvingo had two cases.

“As of April 27, 2021, Zimbabwe, has now recorded 38 164 confirmed cases, 35 480 recoveries and 1 565 deaths,” reads the statement.

“331 new recoveries were reported and the national recovery rate stands at 93 percent and active cases go down to 1 119 today.”

So far, Bulawayo province has recorded 5 650 cases, 5 289 recoveries, 138 active cases and 223 deaths.