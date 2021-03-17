JUST IN: Zimbabwe Karate Union suspended by World Karate Federation

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

THE World Karate Federation (WKF) has decided to provisionally withdraw recognition of the Zimbabwe Karate Union (ZKU) with immediate effect for operating in breach of the global governing’s body statutes.

The WKF revised its statutes in 2018 and prohibited affiliates from mixing semi-contact and full contact karate.

However, ZKU continues to administer both semi and full contact karate in breach of WKF rules.

Article 5.15 of the WKF constitution states: “National Federations are prohibited from being affiliated with any karate organisation not recognised by WKF. Affiliates are also prohibited from having any sporting relationships with such non-recognised organisations or with any suspended WKF National Federation.

“Non-compliance with this prohibition would give rise to disciplinary sanctions. Illegal double affiliation would constitute just grounds for disaffiliation from WKF.”

In a letter dated March 5, 2021, and addressed to ZKU president Stephen Charandura, the WKF wrote: “Kindly note that the provisional disaffiliation of the ZKU will be submitted for ratification of the WKF Congress at its next meeting. On that occasion, the ZKU will be granted the opportunity to express its view with regard to disaffiliation of WKF, if it so wishes. Please note that the congress will have the entire discretion to disaffiliate ZKU.

“Please note that your federation will, as of today, no longer be entitled to the rights reserved only to WKF members, including but not limited to participating in WKF events, use the WKF logo, name and representing the WKF in Zimbabwe.” – @innocentskizoe