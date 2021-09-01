JUST IN: Zimbabwe to participate at Expo 2020 Dubai

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Chronicle Reporter

PREPARATIONS are on course for the country’s participation at the Expo 2020 Dubai which will be held from October 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022.

In her post Cabinet briefing on Tuesday, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa said mobilisation of the private sector players to participate at the expo was underway.

She said the country’s pavilion had been completed.

“Cabinet considered an update on Zimbabwe’s participation at EXPO 2020 Dubai which will be held from 1 October 2021 to 31 March 2022. The nation is advised that mobilisation of the private sector is continuing, with business entities being encouraged to propose events that can be included in the thematic calendar of events. Participants are expected to come up with events that explore solutions to fundamental global issues, guided by the 10 theme weeks and 18 international days.

“The Ministry of Environment, Climate, Tourism and Hospitality Industry has mobilised 21 tourism operators to participate at the Expo 2020 Dubai. A number of tourism videos from the Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority, Ngamo Safaris among other tourism operators will be shown during the expo,” she said.

Minister Mutsvangwa said mobilisation and engagement of the private sector was ongoing, with a number of companies having already contributed towards the Zimbabwe Pavilion Retail Store, namely Tanganda Tea Company, Patrick Mavros, Adam Bede, Cairns Food, Mr Sauce and Copper Ware, while Schweppes and National Foods pledged to contribute perishable products.

She said the Ministry of Mines and Mining Development was mobilising the private sector in the mining industry to participate at the expo.

“Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services has mobilised media houses to help with the communication strategy. 13 out of 30 media houses including ZBC, ZTN and Zimpapers have been engaged through a competitive tender process.

“The Zimbabwe pavilion construction is 100 percent complete. The remaining scope of work currently underway includes finalisation of the digital equipment, zone labelling, installation of the Zimbabwe theme and country name, installation of the Zimbabwe model map and virtual reality sets,” she said.

