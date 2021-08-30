JUST IN: ZimTrade rallies local exporters to exploit lucrative Qatar market

The Chronicle

Oliver Kazunga, Senior Business Reporter

LOCAL exporters should take advantage of the direct flights between Zimbabwe and Qatar to tap into the US$25,8 billion Western Asian trade market.

Early this month, Qatar Airways announced the introduction of direct flights between the two countries.

This presents lucrative trade opportunities for local companies, the country’s trade development and promotion organisation, ZimTrade, has said.

“According to Trade Map, Qatar imported products worth around US$25,8 billion in 2020 and major supplying countries were the United States of America, China, United Kingdom, Germany, India, Italy and Turkey.

“As Zimbabwe seeks to diversify its export markets, envisioned in the National Export Strategy – launched by President Mnangagwa in 2019 – Qatar presents a promising market for locally produced products and services,” said the trade agency.

