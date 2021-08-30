Quelea threaten Midlands winter wheat harvest

Patrick Chitumba, Midlands Bureau Chief

OVER 5 000 hectares of winter wheat planted in the Midlands province is under threat from marauding quelea birds.

In Kwekwe district wheat farmers have started counting their losses after 20 percent of their crop has been destroyed by quelea birds that have invaded the area.

The birds are ranked by the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) as the worst destructive birds on planted crops.

Midlands Agritex officer, Mr Innocent Dzuke, confirmed the development in an interview saying most wheat that is being affected by quelea birds is in Kwekwe district in Sherwood block.

“Yes, I can confirm that over 5 000 hectares of winter wheat are under threat from quelea birds in the Midlands province, especially in Kwekwe district in Sherwood block,” she said.

“In Sherwood, about 20 percent of the area has been affected by these birds.”