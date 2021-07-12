JVAN releases song to encourage couples to formalise relationships

Leonard Ncube, Victoria Falls Reporter

VICTORIA Falls-based radio presenter, DJ JVAN has released a single, Ixhesha, through which he is encouraging partners to love each other unconditionally and value marriage as opposed to cohabiting.

JVAN (real name Jonathan Sibanda), a producer and voice-over artiste at Breeze FM who presents the Vuka Lathi breakfast show had taken nine-year music hiatus and broke it last year when he released a single titled Wadidizela. The track featured award-winning rapper Msiz’Kay.

Ixhesha that becomes his second project since then was released last Thursday and got airplay on a number of national radio stations. It has also been uploaded online as well.

Through the latest single, a fusion of Hip-Hop and Afro-Pop, DJ JVAN said his desire is to encourage couples to love and marry each other.

“The song is about a man telling his spouse that is it time to formalise things by getting married. When one listens to the lyrics, they may feel as if there is conflict, but that’s just a presentation style I chose. The man is simply telling his partner that they have been together through thick and thin hence the need to take their relationship to the next level,” said DJ JVAN.

He said the song that was produced by Chuchu Manie of Danica Studios in collaboration with 2_Izzy, a Hip Hop producer was inspired by the need to correct the new world order where people, instead of formalising their relationships, opt to cohabit.

DJ JVAN said he is humbled by the reception that the song is getting thus far.

Before venturing into broadcasting in 2011, JVAN was a musician who had songs, Aphi Amantombazane which he worked on with Keig and Msheznana in 2008 and Tshona Phansi in 2009. However, the songs did not make the kind of impact that he had anticipated.

He then released another single, Yizo Ezabomrepha in 2011 before shifting focus to his broadcasting journey. – @ncubeleon