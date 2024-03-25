Kaindu gets thumbs up from Bots

Fungai Muderere, [email protected]

FROM his base in Botswana, former Highlanders coach Mandala ‘Lulu’ Mpofu watched in glee, celebrated at heart, when Highlanders beat archrivals Dynamos in the first match of the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League (PSL) and a drawn one-goal scoreline against cross-town rivals Bulawayo Chiefs.

Mpofu is backing Zambian coach Kelvin Kaindu, the man who is now in charge of the Bulawayo giants, to do well at Amahlolanyama.

Kaindu, retraced to Bosso late last year to assume duty that has so far seen him exorcise the Dynamos ghost, a club he beat 2-1 at home a team he had failed to beat since 2012.

Under Kaindu, Bosso are on a rebuilding exercise.

“It’s always good to see a club like Highlanders get a good start into the season. Kaindu is a very good coach who needs everyone’s support. It’s always good to have guys like him and I believe his project will succeed. His philosophy and type of play is out of this world. I wish him and Highlanders well,” said Mpofu on the sidelines of Tshabalala-based social team 70 Combination kit donation that took place on Saturday.

Mpofu, a Tshabalala-bred former Ihlathi High and Mahlabezulu Primary School pupil is the man in charge at Botswana’s Premiership side Sua Flamingoes.

With regards to the kit donation, Mpofu, who is a 70 Combination director and a former Bantu Rovers, Bulawayo City mentor said: “Let’s stay united. I came all the way from Botswana to support this cause. Tshabalala is ours and I’m very much grateful to meet you guys after a long time. It’s our treasure and let’s safeguard it.”

It was an event that former Chicken Inn administrator Tapiwa Marime was pronounced to the club’s secretary-general.

70 Combination is one of the most celebrated local social football clubs in Bulawayo having cast their net wider and recruited players from the high-density suburbs of Tshabalala, Sizinda and Nkulumane among others.-@FungaiMuderere