Easter volleyball fiesta at Midlands State University

Nkosilathi Sibanda, [email protected]

THE Midlands State University (MSU) will play host to the country’s most active volleyball teams on Good Friday, as they compete at the Zimbabwe Volleyball Association (ZVA) Open.

The venue, according to the ZVA vice-president in charge of competitions, Brian Manuel, was seen as ideal for the competition and it is anticipated that teams will display better performances.

The competition will be played over three days from March 30 to April 1.

More than 30 teams are expected to take part.

“This year’s tournament will be held at the Midlands State University in Gweru. This was the most ideal venue as it has a good number of courts that befit this kind of tournament. We will be having more than 30 teams in the competition.

‘We are looking forward to a great tournament this Easter. Teams both in the men’s and women’s categories will come from all the country’s provinces,” said Manuel.

He said the value of the prizes to be won will be announced later but, teams will be advised.

“The prizes are to be announced but teams and their players must be rest assured that they would be a good number of prizes. We are ready for the tournament and we are glad that teams are preparing well.

“The tournament has to be a success as it is the first tournament of the year that opens our calendar before the Premier League starts.”

Participating teams will be allowed to field guest players.

“This tournament, is an open, which means guest players will be allowed. The guest players can play in the tournament even if they are not registered.”

The annual competition has been running for nearly 40 years.

Teams that have won it, include Black Rhinos, Bulawayo Raiders, Unit Fairbridge, Highlanders, Railstars, Thunder, Autobody Construction and David Whitehead.

Last year’s winners in the men’s category were Bulawayo based Highlanders who got the better of NABA 3-2, with the women’s contest being won by Chinhoyi University of Technology (CUT) 3-2 over the Zimbabwe Republic Police’s Support Unit at Hillside Teachers’ College.

@NkosieLegend