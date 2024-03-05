KAISA: Dancing through challenges towards community engagement

Sipepisiwe Moyo

KHULA Africa In Sounds and Arts (KAISA) is an exciting group that offers a diverse range of services and entertainment. With a special focus on both traditional and modern dances, they have graced various platforms such as the Intwasa Arts Festival, Umthwakazi Festival, and Miss Tourism Zimbabwe.

They have also made their mark in corporate events and public awareness programmes like the Bulawayo water sewer and sanitation programme and Bakers Inn buy and win road shows, among others.

Founded in 2004 by Jabulani Ndiweni, KAISA started with a team of 20 enthusiastic members. However, the harsh realities of the industry led to some members leaving the group. In 2007, Jabulani embarked on a solo project, passing the baton to Derrick Tembo. The group, which includes both male and female artistes, had 16 members at that time, with the youngest being 16 years old. However, the number has dwindled over time, with some members relocating to South Africa.

“We had a team of 16 members which performed all over Zimbabwe and also performed in South Africa in 2012, we worked so hard to keep the team running but the economy did not favour us much as, we saw other members taking a route to South Africa but I and some few followed the path and we managed to perform in many places such as the Radio dialogue road shows, Kwaito nights and family fun days, for now we are working on music recordings of which I can’t disclose much as of now,” said Derrick.

Currently, the group is busy with rehearsals as they prepare for upcoming community events. One of these is the “Shake it and Talent Show”. They are also planning multiple anti-drug awareness shows targeting the youth at various youth centres.