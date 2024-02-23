Kinah The Music aims to emerge best Nama newcomer

Mthabisi Tshuma, [email protected]

UP AND COMING musician Kinah The Music (born Shekinah Ndlovu) has his fingers crossed as he bids to be the country’s best newcomer for the past year in the National Arts Merit Awards (NAMA).

The awards go live tomorrow night at the Zimbabwe International Exhibition Centre in Bulawayo and for Kinah The Music he is eyeing the Outstanding Newcomer gong.

Kinah The Music said he is pleased that his hard work that started three years back has come to full realisation.

“Honestly l’m speechless and just super grateful that my work is being noticed and actually considered for such a major National Award it’s nothing short of blessing I tell you and above all humbled that God answers prayers .

“Due to certain issues, mostly financial, I wasn’t able to put out my album or music videos but thankfully dropped a single and featured in a couple of songs which has earned me this nomination,” said Kinah The Music.

He said he hopes that clinching the award will open doors for him and help grow his career and profile.

“I believe the nomination came probably due to working with accomplished producers and artistes, live performances and as well airplay from radio stations such as ZiFM, Skyz Metro and Khulumani FM I believe propelled my work.

“Winning the award would definitely open more doors for upcoming artistes like me in the sense that it will bring more recognition to the brand and allow for bigger collaborations and audiences to see and check out more of my works,” he said.

Kinah The Music said his fans should gear up for projects.

“I will be dropping two new visuals for my singles that are dropping this month and in March and as well I will be doing a show soon just in celebration of the nomination.

“The release of my much anticipated album with artistes such as International Sparks 45, Cosmos, Lungz D and MPrince Beatz as well an E.P with Ryan Synth is also on cards,” said Kinah The Music.

