King George VI partners GZU to offer sign language courses

Bongani Ndlovu, Online Reporter

KING George VI Centre in Bulawayo has partnered with the Great Zimbabwe University to offer sign language courses.

According to a post on the King George VI Centre Facebook page, the content would cover three levels of study.

“King George VI Centre is proud to announce that we have resumed offering Sign Language courses in partnership with Great Zimbabwe University (GZU). The course content will cover three levels of study. You will also receive a certificate from Great Zimbabwe University upon completion,” read the post.

As part of incentivising the uptake of the course, King George VI is offering a free sign language disk for those who ignite friends on Facebook.

“Special Offer!!!! Invite 50+ of your Facebook friends to start following the King George VI Centre page on Facebook; take a screenshot and bring it and you will receive a Sign Language disc for free as part of the study package. Also, subscribe to our YouTube page https://www.youtube.com/@KingGeorgeVICentre. For more information please do not hesitate to contact Samantha on 0772 999 343,” read the post.

King George VI Centre provides rehabilitation and boarding facilities to disabled and deaf children aged three to 20 years.

It is the only secondary education facility in Zimbabwe for disabled and deaf children and the only such primary school in southern Zimbabwe.