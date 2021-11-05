King Jae signs deal with New Feeling clothing label

Mthabisi Tshuma, Online Correspondent

DANCEHALL musician King Jae (born James Charles Munama) has signed a deal with local fashion label called New Feeling that will see the fashion house dressing the up-and-coming artiste on his art related work.

The deal could be one of the best engagements in the local arts scene where upcoming artistes have failed to dress up for occasions due to financial constraints.

King Jae said the deal has come at a right time as he is working on a video shoot and hopes to dazzle through the fashion stable’s products.

“The deal is going to boost my music as my appearance will be crisp, fresh and clean, something that appeals to more endorsements. It couldn’t have come at a better time as I’m working on a video production for a track that’s of dancehall/Amapiano genre titled Bhasikoro featuring Mahobho,” said King Jae.

New Feeling founder Sijabulisiwe Ditima said: “As a company formed in 2016, we’re slowly growing our brand and have decided to do so through uplifting young artistes, in this case King Jae.

“Our vision is to grow our boutique and make it popular among people.” – @mthabisi_mthire