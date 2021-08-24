King Ryder serenades women with Amarula video

Mbulelo Mpofu, Online Reporter

IF you are into romantic visuals dashed with comedy, then you are bound to love the Amarula video by King Ryder (real name Raynold George Manhuru).

The video that was shot last year at a homestead in Pumula, Bulawayo by Brooklyn Films International is on YouTube where it has been watched by more than a thousand souls.

“Amarula is an Afro-pop song that was inspired by the beauty of the African girl that can be likened to the sweet and savoury taste of liquor. African ladies, Zimbabweans in particular, have a beauty and glow that’s unmatched just like the internationally credited pride of Africa, the Amarula Cream,” the 28-year-old Afro-pop singer said as he commented on what inspired the song.

While a thousand views on YouTube does not sound like much, for King Ryder, an up-and-coming artiste, this is a huge milestone as “The baddest boy” had no idea that he would reach this figure.

“I was actually surprised to see that the video had surpassed 1 000 views. This shows progress in my work and gives me the urge to keep on pushing,” King Ryder said while urging people to expect more productions in the coming months.

The setting of the video is typically rural and the choreography is hilariously good, to say the least.

The “Mamasita” singer always has it in his stride to produce top-drawer audios and visuals that usually have romantic proportions attached to them. Interestingly, he does not write scripts for his videos, it is pure natural artistic ingenuity.

“I usually don’t write scripts for my videos, but naturally, what must happen on the visuals does happen,” he said with a smile on his face.

King Ryder believes that he is the King of Afro-pop and relishes the opportunity of producing more stellar visuals.

“It’s my destiny to live up to the moniker (King of Afro-Pop Fusion) that was given to me by Zim Reality Eye TV’s DJ Sparks Zimbabwe last year. I’ll work extra hard to produce more music and visuals that will leave a lasting impression on people.” – eMKlass_49