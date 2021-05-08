‘KoChigumira poised to be a tourist site’

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

The popular KoChigumira shops in Luveve suburb in Bulawayo is the place to be for weekenders that want to unwind.

The business centre is home to the popular Matsika Shisa Nyama which is a convenient venue for those intending to have open-air gatherings while enjoying food and drinks.

The cool ambiance has made the venue an attractive getaway for couples, friends and families.

During the week social media was awash with claims that Cowdray Park councillor Kidwell Mujuru and the man behind Matsika Shisa Nyama, Joseph Dzova were up in arms over the hive of activities at KoChigumira.

In separate interviews, both parties cleared the air saying they are on very good terms and all they envisage is for KoChigurima to be turned into a tourist site.

Clr Mujuru said there is a need for the council to consider declaring the place a tourist site.

“For the record, Dzova and I are on very good terms as he’s a business colleague within Luveve suburb. People got the wrong side of the story I was telling.

“All I was talking about is the need for the council to consider declaring the place (koChigumira shops) a tourist site because even without official confirmation, there is no doubt that the place lures people from all walks of life,” said Clr Mujuru.

He said if executed well, the place could generate revenue for the local authority.

“The place can include exhibition places for people who sell their different wares that define the Bulawayo culture. This is a place that can help nearby communities display their various cultural wares and be a place of recreational activities,” said Clr Mujuru.

Dzova said: “There have been claims that my bottle store is the one operating at the back of koChigumira shops but if one gets time on a weekend to come to see for themselves, they’ll notice that those patrons are not mine, but in actual fact, are people selling cheap beer from the back of their cars while others are selling second-hand clothes.

“I’m not saying it’s a bad thing because if you look at places in Harare like Mereki, it’s the same thing. Some time back, I read an article which stated that Government wanted Mereki to be a tourist attraction and we can do the same here while following health guidelines to curb the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic,” said Dzova.

He said the local authority should take a leaf from similar joints that are blooming in the neighbouring country, South Africa.

“Go to South Africa and you’ll find places like Busy Corner from which people are earning a living. I don’t see any harm in us having similar facilities here.”

Turning to the Covid-19 restrictions, Dzova said he did not understand why restaurants serving Italian, Chinese, Portuguese and Nigerian cuisines have been cleared to resume operations while places like Tshisanyama are still not allowed to operate. — @mthabisi_mthire.