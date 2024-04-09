KoNtuthu Magazine’s first anniversary and launch

Diana Baloyi Moyo, Ellen Njanje

KONTUTHU Magazine celebrated its first anniversary and officially launched in Bulawayo on 6 April 2024.

The self-funded online magazine has since turned international.

It not only gives entrepreneurs a platform to market their products but also gives artists, especially the youth the platform to showcase their talents, to help nurture them and prevent them from resorting to illegal ways of earning a living.

The magazine also writes awareness columns on drugs and alcohol abuse, and different issues affecting the public both positively and negatively.

The director of the magazine Mr Thandekile Lindelwe Ndlovu expressed appreciation to both the writers and followers of the magazine, for making the magazine a success, from the trial stage to the launch.

Apart from the magazine koNtuthu offers two online facilities, koNtuthu confessions and koNtuthu dating sites where their followers get to share experiences, seek advice and find partners through the sites.

The koNtuthu team consists of 10 members, some of them are based in South Africa but distance does not stop them from contributing content efficiently.

Among the guests was the founder of the Home of Grace Rehabilitation Centre Mrs Thobekile Nyikila Ndlovu who strongly warned the youth against drug abuse.

She advised those who are addicted to seek help from rehabilitation centres.

Lupane State University Pro-Vice Chancellor Dr Thulani Dube admired the hard work and dedication of the KoNtuthu team, in self-funding the magazine.

Two members, the Director Mr Thandekile Ndlovu and the Editor Miss Mirriam Mhlanga are former students of Lupane University.

Also present was the founder of the youth Connect Network Mr Prince Bismark Dube, who praised koNtuthu Magazine for catering for the youth by giving them the platform to showcase their talents.

The branch manager of Birthwell Investments, Bulawayo Miss Nkosinomusa Sibanda thanked the magazine for giving them the platform to advertise their services.

The rains could not stop the guests from attending, clearly showing the positive impact the magazine has on them.

Artistes who were at the event included Turb Rendy, Fancy, Control Crew and Elle, Poetesses African Daughter and Thandeka Moyo (Umsuthu Ozigqajayo kodwa olobuntu).