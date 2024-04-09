Lupane man (41) jailed 22 years for robbery and rape of Lupane University Student

Bongokuhle Moyo, Online Writer

A 41-YEAR-OLD man from Lupane was sentenced to 22 years imprisonment for two counts of robbery and for raping a Lupane State University student twice.

In a statement on X, the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe said, “On 10 March 2024 Kholwani Ngwenya (41) ambushed a woman who was walking along a gravel road between GMB and the Lupane Magistrates’ Court and produced a small axe which he used to threaten the complainant. He demanded that the complainant hand over her KGtel phone and the complainant complied.”

The NPAZ said, “On 11 March 2024, the accused person robbed a Lupane State University student of her Itel P17. He produced a small axe and demanded that the complainant hand over her cellphone and she complied. He dragged her into a nearby bush where he raped her twice without protection.”

The complainant told her friend who advised her to report the matter to the Police where she was referred to a local clinic for medical examination.

“Ngwenya was apprehended by members of the public after trying to rob another woman on 14 March 2024. He was found in possession of the second complainant’s cellphone”, said the NPAZ