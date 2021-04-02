Kudos NACZ for honouring living legends

Melissa Mpofu, Showbiz Editor

There is no feeling that beats that of knowing that out there, someone is watching and appreciates you.

This was the case last weekend when the National Arts Council of Zimbabwe (NACZ) with their various partners honoured 40 living legends, among them, dub poet Albert Nyathi, musician Alick Macheso, filmmaker Ben Mahaka, poet Chirikure Chirikure, playwright and filmmaker Cont Mhlanga, filmmaker Daves Guzha, playwright/actor Felix Moyo, writer Barbara Makhalisa-Nkala, actress Jessesi Mungoshi, musician Lovemore Majaivana, film director/actor Stephen Chigorimbo and author Pathisa Nyathi for their immense contribution to the arts industry over the past 40 years.

Very well deserved gongs these were as all the personalities helped define our lives as Zimbabweans through their artworks.

So having Government recognise the artists’ talents and achievements through the National Arts Merit Awards (Nama) @40 legends awards, was a great gesture that must be commended.

Usually, when legends are honoured at various award ceremonies, it is mostly posthumously. This has often been criticised by many who have quizzed why we tend to celebrate our legends when they are late.

Taking note of this, the NACZ deliberately opted to honour living legendary contributors to the cultural and creative industry in Zimbabwe.

It must be noted that this must not be a once off thing as we need to honour all those who have been pioneers, innovators and consistent contributors in fields such as film, theatre, music, dance, visual arts, literary arts and spoken word. Other than being pioneers, these legends have, most importantly, contributed beyond just their artworks as they have ventured into mentoring and skills development. This has had a ripple effect as has been seen in the transfer of their skills and technical knowledge to up-and-coming and established artistes.

Watching the legends receive their gongs and listening to their acceptance speeches during a Facebook live stream last Saturday, one thing was clear. The recipients who pledged to continue growing the local arts industry, felt appreciated and that is what we must strive to do, give people their flowers while they can still smell them. Simple as that!

Receiving his gong, renowned writer, Pathisa Nyathi said: “May I take this opportunity to thank all those who facilitated my development and growth. Thanks to the Government and National Arts Council for honouring me for the fifth time. As promised, until we breathe our last, the journey continues.”

Harare-based spoken word artist, Albert Nyathi of the Senzeni Na! fame, receiving his gong from Minister of Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation, Kirsty Coventry said: “I’d like to thank all Zimbabweans, especially those back home who supported me on this journey. I’m humbled to be considered a legend. This means a lot to me.”

An emotional Mungoshi expressed gratitude to organisers of the awards ceremony for celebrating artists while they are still alive.

“I’m greatly honoured to receive this legendary trophy and be celebrated while I’m still alive. To walk in the streets knowing that I’ve been acknowledged as a living legend is an amazing feeling.

“I wish my husband was here to see this because he was a man who was born for the nation. He had a dream, not to make money, but to tell our own stories,” Mungoshi said.

While thanking fellow artists and locals for the support over the years, filmmaker, Chigorimbo commended the Government for the recognition. “I’d like to thank the Government of Zimbabwe for the recognition and Zimbabwean artists in the film business who’ve supported me. Without them, I wouldn’t have gotten this recognition.”

Ndebele writer, Barbara Makhalisa-Nkala said: “What a joy to be a recipient of the Nama legends award. I feel so honoured and blessed. As a Ndebele writer, we’re climbing on the shoulders of those who went before us, the likes of Isaac Mpofu and Ndaba Sigogo whom we’re grateful for. We hope that the young ones will follow suit so that we continue growing the industry.”

Generally, it was great seeing the legends cheerful and all looking fit.

The well-researched awards to honour legends which were introduced this year to replace the traditional Namas which could not be held due to the Covid-19 pandemic effects on the arts, also educated people about the country’s arts industry. People were taken back into time as the winners were profiled with snippets of their works showcased.

After watching the Nama legends @40 awards, most agreed that the works of the legends be repackaged so that people, especially the younger generation, get to consume the quality works.

Kudos must go to NACZ for the initiative and staging a flawless event.