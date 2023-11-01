Kuvimba Mining Group eyes VFEX listing

Nqobile Bhebhe, [email protected]

MINING giant Kuvimba Mining House Group chief executive officer Mr Simbarashe Chinyemba-Kuvimba has revealed plans to list on the Victoria Falls Stock Exchange.

Mr Chinyemba-Kuvimba told delegates at the ongoing inaugural Lithium and Battery Conference held on the sidelines of Mine Entra that the firm is exploring modalities of listing.

“We are exploring listing on the VFEX in a bid to increase shareholder value,” he said.

The mining house has set aside US$30 million for further exploration, with the second phase of lithium exploration at Sandawana.

Sitting on the country’s largest lithium ore reserves estimated at around 200 million tonnes, Sandawana Mine is expected to provide impetus to lithium production and significantly contribute to the national vision of a US$12 billion mining economy by the end of this year.