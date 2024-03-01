Kwekwe introduces road levy

Michael Magoronga, [email protected]

Kwekwe City Council has unanimously adopted the introduction of a road levy as it seeks to the city’s poor road network.

During a recent full council meeting the councilors passed a resolution to introduce the road levy starting with the business and companies sector.

Although details of how the levy will be deducted and percentage thereof, council said it will be effective by end of month.

Chairperson of the works comittee, Councillor Pikurai Msipa said their department was not well resourced.

“We do not have enough equipment and resources for us to be able to repair our roads. The roads are in a bad state but we cannot repair them. We dont have a grader, the one we have is very old and is often broken down. The road levy we receive is insignificant so a road levy would go a long way in assisting us,” he said.

Recently, Midlands Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister, Owen Ncube toured the city’s roads and directed urgent action.

The minister directed that the local Authority embark on a pothole patching exercise on the pothole littered road network.