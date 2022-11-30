La Dee ready to uplift Bulawayo artistes

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Reporter

SONGSTRESS La Dee says she is ready to work with local up-and-coming and established artistes in Bulawayo to ensure that the city retains and grows its cultural hub status.

The Happiness love hit-maker is in the process of setting up a recording studio in the city after she was recently provided with studio equipment by Finance and Economic Development Minister, Professor Mthuli Ncube. The minister acquired the equipment to go towards the development of the arts sector in Bulawayo and handed it out to a number of artistes.

The music recording equipment that La Dee received comprises a laptop, microphone, sound card, and microphone stand.

After receiving the equipment in the company of her fans who had come to support her, La Dee said she is looking forward to working closely with local artistes in developing their music prowess.

“The studio will be based in Nkulumane koSokusile and I’m looking at working with fellow artistes.

We’ll have to come up with a way of operating and maintaining the equipment. I want to take this opportunity to thank the Honourable Minister, Prof Mthuli Ncube for blessing Bulawayo artistes with the studio equipment that La Dee’s brand also got. This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity that will go a long way in showcasing the true talent of Bulawayo as a whole,” said La Dee.

She said the establishment of these house studios will make Bulawayo rise once again.

“I believe this will bring a huge change in the music industry as I’ve worked so hard to be where I am today in my music journey. Getting this kind of recognition has lifted my spirit and it has motivated me to work extra hard,” she said.

La Dee is basking in the glory of being nominated for the Roil Bulawayo Arts Awards (BAA). She is the only female artiste nominated in the Outstanding Kwaito/House/Gqom Act where she will battle for the honours with Leslie Kampila, Mzoe7, Babongile Sibanda, MJ Sings and Djembe Monks.

“Being nominated for the BAAs means so much to me. I’m happy and overwhelmed because seeing your work being recognised means that you’re doing well. I also want to thank everyone who has supported me and urge them not to lose hope, but continue to rally behind my brand.”

Turning to her performance at Sandra Ndebele’s 10th album launch recently, which awed fans and shook social media, La Dee said: “Gracing the stage at Sandra Ndebele’s launch was one of my best experiences ever. The crowd was amazing and I loved every bit of the performance.

“I was truly honoured to share the stage with legends, Platform One, Professor, Mai TT and many others. It shows that the future is bright for me.”

She said fans should be on the lookout as she is preparing to release a December banger titled Juluka. – @mthabisi_mthire