Lack of competitions affect Zim pair at World Junior Championships

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

The Zimbabwean sprinting pair of Clinton Muunga and Samukeliso Ndebele, who are representing the country in the World Athletics Under-20 Championships, never had enough time to perfect their art heading into the global meet.

The Covid-19 induced sports ban deprived them a chance to prepare for the championships that are underway in Nairobi, Kenya.

Muunga, who qualified for both the men’s 100m and 200m events, had a rude awakening in the championships when he performed dismally on Day 1 of the games on Wednesday.

Muunga finished a disappointing seventh in his 100m heat in a time of 10.79 seconds.

Wednesday’s race came 88 days after Muunga’s last race before the championships on May 22 in the National Athletics Association of Zimbabwe championships in Harare where he and Ndebele secured qualification for the World Junior Championships.

After failing to qualify for the 100m semi-finals, Muunga joins Ndebele in the 200m heats on Thursday with a revised target of posting a personal best time.

Lisimathi Phakamile, Naaz national director of coaching and talent identification development said: “The cruel reality is that Covid-19 really affected our athletes and Muunga and Ndebele were not spared. We couldn’t hold races where they could’ve gained experience because in athletics you always improve by competing in more races. We’re not making excuses for them, but reality was even seen when Ngoni Makusha performed at the Olympics.

“Like the old saying goes, practice makes perfect. In our case, our athletes didn’t have any competitions where they could’ve practiced and perfected their skills.” – @ZililoR