JUST IN: Teenage Hadebe’s Houston Dynamo loses again

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

VICTORY continues to elude Warriors’ defender Teenage Hadebe after his Major League Soccer side Houston Dynamo suffered a third successive defeat.

Houston Dynamo FC looked to finally get back on their feet with points on the road at Rio Tinto Stadium against Real Salt Lake, but they conceded early and eventually lost 2-1.

A strong second half push gave many Dynamo fans hope that their side would get their first win since May 22, but an 88th minute goal by the home side dashed their hopes.

Hadebe’s side has now gone on a 13-game winless run, of which he has played six, and they find themselves languishing in 12th position in the Western Conference League with 18 points from 20 games.

