JUST IN: Zimbabwe to host ICC women’s Cricket World Cup qualifiers

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

THE International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced that Zimbabwe will host the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier from November 21 to December 5 in Harare.

The qualifiers were originally meant to be hosted by Sri Lanka in July 2020, but the Covid-19 pandemic forced a postponement of the event as well as the main World Cup event in New Zealand.

ICC head of events Chris Tetley said: “The ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier is an extremely important event in our calendar as it not only provides teams with a chance to qualify for the World Cup but will also determine the final two participants in the next edition of the ICC Women’s Championship.

“I’m sure Harare will be witness to some keenly contested matches. I thank Zimbabwe Cricket for agreeing to host the tournament and wish teams all the best in their preparations for this important event.”

The 10-team tournament, whose schedule will be announced in due course, decides three qualifiers for the 2022 ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup to be held in New Zealand from March 4 to April 3, joining five teams which have already qualified through the ICC Women’s Championship, Australia, England, India, South Africa and New Zealand.

“I wish to express our heartfelt thanks to the ICC board for their magnanimous gesture in allowing us the privilege of hosting the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2021,” ZC chairman Tavengwa Mukuhlani said.

“On our part, we will leave no stone unturned to ensure this prestigious global event stands out as a unique event that celebrates Zimbabwe in all its magnificent splendour, richness, vibrancy, diversity and glory. I believe being granted the right to host this tournament is a vote of confidence in what we as ZC is doing and what we are hoping to do. You can be rest assured we will not disappoint. We will not disappoint the nation of Zimbabwe and we will not disappoint the game of cricket.” – @innocentskizoe