JUST IN: Men’s teams without ladies’ sides to be barred from Caf Champions league participation

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

In a move meant to empower the girl child and improve women football in the continent, any men’s team that does not have a ladies’ side will not be allowed to participate in future Caf Champions league competition, beginning from the 2022/23 season, reports have emerged.

Authoritative Liberian journalist who also writes for Cafonline, Kla Wesley Jr, revealed the position through his tweet account this week.

“According to Caf Club Licensing Senior Manager Muhammad Sidat, a club must have a female team before being allowed to participate in the 2022-23 Caf Champions league and the next editions,” posted Wesley Jr.

During his campaign and immediately after his victory, Caf president Patrice Motsepe vowed to change the complexion of women football during his tenure of office.

“We want women’s football, in the period of my presidency, to be significantly growing, progressing and prospering. Someone was saying to me, we could actually have an African nation winning the Fifa Women’s World Cup before we have a male team doing so,” the former Mamelodi Sundowns president was qouted saying.

In the local scene very few Premier Soccer League sides have women teams, infact only three Highlanders, Ngezi Platinum and Black Rhinos are the known teams with competitive women football teams.

Bulawayo City had also reportedly targeted to adopt a Cowdray Park based women’s team ahead of the start of the 2020 season which however never saw the light of the day after Covid-19 broke out.