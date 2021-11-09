Lack of SRHR information, services in rural areas leaves girls vulnerable

Mthabisi Tshuma

A HEAVILY pregnant young girl enters Madlambudzi Clinic in rural Matabeleland South province.

She joins her peers of the Adolescent Girls and Young Women (AGYW) at the mother’s waiting shelter.

All these young women’s cry is that the age at which AGYW can access family planning services should be revised.

Taboka Khuphe* (name withheld for ethical reasons), who is only 15 years old, says as young girls they were being chased away from clinics where they intend to seek information on sexual and reproductive health rights (SRHR).

“As a young girl I am now pregnant because when we came here with my peers to seek family planning services, we were chased away by authorities who said we were too young. We were told to bring our parents for consent but for some of us who live with male relatives, it becomes a challenge. It is difficult to discuss such issues with men especially when you are young,” said Khuphe.

Cases of young girls falling pregnant and dropping out of school are on the increase in Mangwe and Bulilima districts.

Some of the girls when they fall pregnant run away to neighbouring Botswana and South Africa to seek employment while others get married. Child marriages are as a result very rife in the two districts.

Lack of information on SRHR has been blamed for the problems facing the girl child in the two districts.

The young women are saying by denying them access to vital information, authorities at health institutions like clinics and hospitals are infringing on their rights.

They say they can only make informed decisions if they have access to information on SRHR which unfortunately they are being denied.

When the girls are empowered with information they can negotiate for safe sex such as the use of condoms or say no to sex before marriage.

The SRHR services include information on use of contraceptives, HIV and STI testing and counselling and initiation of AntiRetroviral Therapy (ART).

Many young girls when they fall pregnant lose hope yet this could be prevented if they access SRHR services.

The outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic has worsened the situation for the girl child as priority is now being given to fighting the pandemic at the expense of empowering the girls with information on reproductive health.

The other challenge facing the young girls is that the family planning products are being sold and in Matabeleland South those selling the products are demanding foreign currency which the girls cannot raise. It is difficult for the girls to ask their parents to provide the money for such products because parents want them to abstain from sex.

Another challenge the girls face is that the few health facilities that are providing the SRHR services are far away which means they have to walk long distances.

A villager from Sinotsi in Bulilima district Ms Isabel Nare said there is a need to increase the number of health facilities providing SRHR services in the rural areas.

“I travel 15 kilometres to reach the nearest health facility which is Lady Stanley Hospital to access family planning services. We are therefore asking authorities to bring a mobile clinic to the villages at least twice a month,” said Ms Nare.

She said health officials need to engage young girls who can openly discuss issues on reproductive health with their peers as part of measures to empower the girl child with information.

Women and children rights activist Ms Sandra Muzama said girls lack information on reproductive health hence the need to increase health facilities offering SRHR services.

“There is a glaring information gap especially for girls in the rural areas. Socio-cultural norms are also a barrier contributing to lack of information,” said Ms Muzama.

She said discussing sexual reproductive health in some communities is taboo as old people think it encourages girls to engage in early sex.

She said schools were supposed to assist by providing information on reproductive health but many of them were not.

“Since Comprehensive Sex Education (CSE) is not a must in schools, a lot of information is failing to cascade to the girls which has seen a surge in early marriages, teenage pregnancy, HIV and other STIs.

“The Public health Act states that any persons below the age of 16 cannot access health services without parental consent and this therefore limits the girls’ access to information on reporductive health,” said Ms Muzama.

She said it is a fact that girls below the age of 16 were engaging in sex and some have fallen pregnant so denying them access to information is just worsening the situation.

Ms Muzama said some girls after falling pregnant ended up taking risks such as illegally aborting.

“It is therefore critical for laws to be changed in reponse to realities in our communities. Contraceptives or family planning services should be accessed by all age groups if we are to address the challenge facing the girl child,” she said