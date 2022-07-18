Late Chief Nhlamba’s brother appointed interim chief

Sukulwenkosi Dube- Matutu, Online Reporter

THE brother of the late Chief Nhlamba, Jefry Ndlovu has been appointed interim chief, a position he is expected to hold for a year.

The late Chief Nhlamba, who died in May, was laid to rest at his homestead in the Garanyemba area in Gwanda.

He died at the age of 75.

Gwanda District Development Coordinator, Mr Thulani Moyo said Ndlovu was appointed as interim chief with effect from July 1.

He said Ndlovu will hold the position for a year up until the chief’s council engages the Ndlovu family over the appointment of a substantive chief.

“Following the passing on of Dennis Ndlovu (Chief Nhlamba), the family sat on 30 June and recommended that Jefry Ndlovu, a brother to the late, be the interim chief. All family members unanimously agreed to the secondment.

“Ndlovu is for now expected to hold the post for a year but the period might extend depending on engagements between the chief’s council and the family.”

