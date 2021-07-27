LATEST: Eight Malawi border jumpers face deportation

Thupeyo Muleya Beitbridge Bureau

A Beitbridge magistrate court has ordered the deportation of eight Malawians who were convicted for violating the country’s immigration laws.

The group is part of the 73 Malawians who were arrested at a police roadblock while travelling in a Robot Green Bus on July 13.

They were intercepted at Bubi some 80 km north of Beitbridge town, along the road leading to Masvingo.

Some of their fellow countrymen including 29 who are Covid19 positive escaped quarantining and isolation from the Beitbridge facility last week.

The immigrants were convicted on their own plea of guilty to charges of Entry by Evasion (Immigration act) when they appeared before Beitbridge Resident magistrate Mr Takudzwa Gwazemba on Tuesday.

The Robot Green bus driver, Wellington Chidyausiku (41) of Chitungwiza, was also dragged before the same magistrate charged for violating Covd19 regulations banning inter-city travel and also for assisting illegal migration.

Chidyausiku was remanded to August 24 in the interim.

Prosecuting, Mr Ronald Mugwagwa said sometime this month, the accused who entered the country illegally boarded the bus in Harare and travelled to Beitbridge en-route to South Africa.

The bus was being driven by Chidyausiku.

The State further said the group which included 47 male juveniles, 23 men, two women and one female juvenile was intercepted at a police checkpoint just before getting into Beitbridge town at around 10 pm.

Following their arrest, the group was then escorted to Beitbridge town and along the way, the bus developed a mechanical fault between Chicago and Lutumba business centres.

The bus conductor, Tinashe Mufutse (45) who is alleged to have had information on where to drop the Malawians pending further transportation took to flight and is still at large.

@tupeyo