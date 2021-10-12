LATEST: Fans give up on Warriors World Cup dream

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

WARRIORS fans have given up on the senior national team’s 2022 World Cup dream, saying Zimbabwe would be lucky to get a point in Tuesday afternoon’ clash against Ghana in Harare.

With odds heavily stacked against Zimbabwe in Tuesday’s qualifier, fans have thrown in the towel and said the Warriors should use the match as part of their Afcon finals preparations.

The Warriors head into the game against the backdrop of a 3-1 loss to the Black Stars in Cape Coast last Saturday.

The fans have rejected the mathematical chance theory for them to save their campaign in a clear indication that they’re hurting.

Bafana Bafana top Group G with seven points, followed by Ghana on six points, while Ethiopia sit on three points and the Warriors anchor the group with one point from three games.

Below, are some of views from Warriors followers:

Lwazi Boss Nana Skuza: Without Prince Dube we are doomed, we need someone who scores goals for fun oMusona are tired legs. Today’s I see a 1-1 draw.

Bhekinkosi Ndlovu: No home advantage for Zimbabwe since the stadium will be empty. It will take time for the Zimbabwe team to understand the new technical team They will learn from the 3-1 loss from Ghana. Ghana is a pale shadow of yesteryears.

Kwazinkosi Sibanda: All factors point to a Ghana win, but with football there’s no obvious result. l think Zimbabwe can pull a 2-1 shocker against Ghana.

Mbonisi Ncomazi: Zimbabwe can pull a shocker with Khama Billiat back in the fold. Mapeza has an option of a false nine, which I think was what was missing in the last game. Knox Mtizwa was alone and exposed in the first-leg.

Launcelot Ncube: The Warriors will be under a lot of pressure and therefore, l think we are most likely to make more mistakes in defence. We will lose 2-1.

Ntandoyenkosi Divine Msipha: We conceded soft goals in the leg because of poor marking. l think the boys will not repeat the blunders. I think we will draw 2-2.

Brickz Brutus: Zimvimvinya kuphela. We don’t learn as a nation because these coaches like too much experiments. I don’t see any win today because Zimbabwe is not organised. At times we even suspect that some of these matches are ‘sold’. These Warriors worry us.

Samuel Sober: It’s a straight win for Ghana. Warriors might try to match Ghana, but when Ghana needs to win, they do because the Ghana FA has pressure now. The Black Stars are going all out for a win. If it turns out to be a draw, it’s a plus for the Warriors.

Babusisiwe Ncube: I think motivation will be low because of empty stands and merely that our chances of qualifying are low. I think the coach will try new combinations in preparation for Afcon, but I still think we can pull a 1-1 draw.

Mkhokheli Sifana: We are out of contention for Qatar 2022, but still we have Afcon early next year. It would be advisable if the coach starts molding his Afcon squad. I see a 1-0 win for Zimbabwe. [email protected]