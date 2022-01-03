LATEST: Fifteen more succumb to Covid-19

Thandeka Moyo-Ndlovu, Senior Reporter

FIFTEEN more people succumbed to Covid-19 during the past 24 hours while 664 tested positive to the virus which has so far killed 5 032 Zimbabweans so far.

Of the 15 deaths, seven were recorded in Harare, four in Mashonaland Central, two in Manicaland and one in Bulawayo.

The Ministry of Health and Child Care says of the 26 585 active cases in the country, 351 are hospitalised.

“As of Sunday Zimbabwe had 214 878 confirmed cases, including 183 261 recoveries and 5 032 deaths. To date, a total of 4 132 864 people have received their first dose of Covid-19 vaccines while 3 144 028 have received their second. A total of 5 952 have also received their third booster shots,” said the Ministry.

