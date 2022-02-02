LATEST: Highlanders FC extends contracts for four players

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

HIGHLANDERS FC have announced contract extensions of four players whose initial contracts had expired on December 31, 2021.

The four players are veteran goalkeeper Ariel Sibanda, vice-captain and midfielder Nqobizitha Masuku, defenders Mbongeni Ndlovu and Andrew Mbeba respectively.

“Mbeba and Ndlovu are products of Highlanders youth development, Bosso 90, and having been promoted from the reserve team into the senior squad and have sufficiently been rewarded with new deals. Sibanda and Masuku have extended their contracts by three years, while Ndlovu has penned a two-year deal with the club,” the club said.

Highlanders have offloaded defender Charlton Siamalonga and also decided against renewing the contract of goalkeeper Future Sibanda.

They have romped in Stanley Ngala and Rahman Kutsanzira from FC Platinum and also signed Young Warriors goalkeeper Raphael Pitisi. [email protected]