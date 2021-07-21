LATEST: Nine changes to Sables’ side to face Burkina Faso

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

FULLBACK Brendon Mandivenga will lead the Zimbabwe Sables in the Rugby Africa Pool D final fixture against Burkina Faso at Old Georgians Sports Club in Harare on Thursday afternoon.

Mandivenga, who did not feature against the Stallions in Sunday’s 101-3 rout, will lead his country after skipper Hilton Mudariki was ruled out by a hip and groin injuries that should see him out of action for about two weeks.

Nine changes have been made from the team that started against Burkina Faso on Sunday.

Other players out of Thursday game through injury are hooker Matthew Mandioma (hip), flank Blithe Mavesere (ligament sprain) and fullback Martin Mangongo.

Sables’ coach Brendan Dawson said he saw it fit to give the injured players a rest and give others a chance.

“I just felt that it’s right to give other guys an opportunity. The injuries are not serious, but we don’t need to risk it; I prefer them to have a full recovery and make sure they are 100 percent fit for the future,” said Dawson.

Changes have been made to the front row where Tyran Fagan starts at loose-head prop, Royal Mwale at hooker, while Cleopas Kundiona will scrum down at tight-head prop.

Locks Sean Beevor and David Makamba retain their positions in the second row, while there is a complete change in the loose trio made up of Godfrey Muzanargwo, Tonderai Chiwambutsa and Aiden Burnett.

With Mudariki ruled out, Dudlee White-Sharpley starts at scrumhalf to form a halfback combination with flyhalf Rian O’Neill.

Matthew McNab and Brandon Mudzekenyedzi will operate on the wings, Takudzwa Chieza slots in at inside centre, with Shayne Makombe on his outside and Mandivenga as the last man in defence at fullback.

Biselele Tshamala, Deanne Makoni, Marcus Nel, Sebastian Roche, Keith Chiwara and Shingirai Katsvere, who all started on Sunday, will start off on the bench, which is completed by the front row duo of Doug Juszczyk and Barnwell Gwinji.

Zimbabwe have a points difference of 98 and are are guaranteed to finish top of Pool D.

Zimbabwe Sables

Tyran Fagan, Royal Mwale, Cleopas Kundiona, Sean Beevor, David Makamba, Godfrey Muzanargwo, Tonderai Chiwambutsa, Aiden Burnett, Dudlee White-Sharpley, Riaan O’Neill, Matthew McNab, Takudzwa Chieza, Shayne Makombe, Brandon Mudzekenyedzi, Brendon Mandivenga (captain)

Replacements: Deanne Makoni, Doug Juszczyk, Bornwell Gwinji, Biselele Tshamala, Keith Chiwara, Shingirai Katsvere, Marcus Nel, Sebastian Roche

Head coach: Brendan Dawson

Assistant coach: Daniel Hondo

Assistant coach: Liam Middleton

Assistant coach: Graham Knoop

Technical analyst: Takunda Chifokoyo

Team manager: Jason Maritz

Physiotherapist: Alice Randall

