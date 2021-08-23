LATEST: Pair arrested for smuggling charcoal

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Online Reporter

TWO men have been arrested for smuggling 224 bags of charcoal into the country from Mozambique.

In their twitter page the police said they have intensified Operation ‘Nhasi Tasangana’.

“On 17 August police arrested Malvin Kandemiri (32) and Joseph Mazowe (40) for smuggling 224 bags of charcoal into the country and bribery.

“The contraband was intercepted at Gozi area Nyamapanda loaded in a truck and the suspects offered a US$200 bribe to police officers leading to their arrest,” said the police.

The use of charcoal as an alternative source of energy has gained momentum with environmentalists raising a concern that the practice will become a major contributor of deforestation in the country if not contained.

People generally now prefer to cook using charcoal instead of firewood as it is less costly. Some of the charcoal is imported from Mozambique and Zambia while some of it is produced illegally in the country.

Forestry Commission General Manager, Mr Abedinico Marufu said four tonnes of freshly cut firewood were required to produce just one tonne of charcoal. He said the major hotspots for charcoal movement and sale were Hwange, Victoria Falls, Mondoro, Beatrice and Muzarabani.

Minister of Environment, Climate, Tourism, and Hospitality Industry Nqobizitha Mangaliso Ndlovu said stiffer penalties will be put in place to curb activities of illegal poaching of firewood as they were causing severe damage to the environment.

To stop the illicit trade in charcoal and fuel wood, the country has launched a nationwide blitz spearheaded by the Forestry Commission with support from the Ministry of Environment, Climate, Tourism and Hospitality Industry, Environmental Management Agency, Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority (Zimparks), the police, local authorities and the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Resettlement.

In a statement which he posted on his Facebook page Minister Ndlovu said his Ministry will ensure that there is permanent heavy presence of officers even beyond the ongoing blitz. He raised a concern over the level of deforestation in the country. – @DubeMatutu