LATEST: Zim postmaster general elected PAPU secretary general

Zimbabwe Post Master General Sifundo Moyo (in scarf) chats to some delegates in Victoria Falls yesterday

Leonard Ncube, Victoria Falls Reporter

ZIMBABWE postmaster general Mr Sifundo Chief Moyo is the new Pan African Postal Union (PAPU) secretary general after being elected uncontested.

The elections were held after midnight in Victoria Falls following more than seven hours of fierce debate as PAPU member states disagreed on eligibility of some countries and candidates as well as voting criteria.

The candidate from Mali pulled out on Tuesday leaving Mr Moyo to contest Mr Sameh Solaiman of Egypt, who was however disqualified on the 11th hour as he did not meet requirements.

Mr Moyo takes over from Mr Gjibrine Younnous and will be at the helm for the next four years.