Learning institutions lead in Covid-19 infections

Thandeka Moyo-Ndlovu, Senior Health Reporter

ABOUT 44 percent of Covid-19 cases reported during the past four days in Zimbabwe were from learning institutions from eight provinces with Midlands leading.

Statistics from the Ministry of Health and Child Care show that from Monday, 1 196 news cases were recorded in Zimbabwe and of those 519 were from learning institutions.

On Thursday, 330 new cases were recorded with the highest number of cases, 69 percent, from outbreaks detected in schools.

“From Monday, Midlands recorded 146 cases from schools, Masvingo 139, Mashonaland East 73, Matabeleland North 49. Bulawayo recorded a total of 29 cases, Mashonaland Central 21 while Manicaland province recorded 46,” read the ministry’s situational report.

In an interview, Health and Child Care Deputy Minister Dr John Mangwiro said members of the public should continue getting vaccinated to avert deaths and hospitalisation.

He added that the ministry was almost done crafting guidelines on how Covid-19 vaccinations will be rolled out to learners aged between 14 and 17 years.

“We are aware of the cases being recorded at our schools and we look forward to rolling out the vaccines to learners soon as we are almost done in terms of crafting guidelines on how that will happen. All our decisions are guided by science and once these guidelines are out, learners will access the Covid-19 vaccines so that we avert their chances of developing severe disease or hospitalisation,” said Dr Mangwiro.

He said part of the cases detected in schools as a result of effective standard operating procedures in place.

On Tuesday Cabinet stated that out of a total school enrolment of 4,6 million, the number of Covid-19 positive cases detected is insignificant.

“All cases are being well-managed in line with the Standard Guidelines for the Co-ordinated Prevention and Management of Covid-19 at all learning institutions in Zimbabwe. Furthermore, most cases among learners are asymptomatic or have only mild symptoms. Accordingly, Cabinet resolved that schools will remain open. Learners who are isolated will be provided with alternative learning platforms,” said Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa.

“Cabinet is pleased to advise that cases in areas previously declared hotspots decreased significantly over the last 21 days and continue declining, due to the effective Covid-19 control measures and protocols put in place by the Government. Treasury has also consistently provided the much-needed financial resources for the mitigation measures, with ZW$34,2 billion having been availed so far. These measures have, in general, seen a sustained decrease in the number of people in need of hospitalisation for Covid-19, with the country’s hospital bed-occupancy rate decreasing from 6,9 percent the previous week to 5,6 percent this week.”

In a statement, the Women’s Coalition of Zimbabwe (WCoZ) bemoaned the significant drop in adherence to masking up, and in some cases, improper use of masks by citizens in public places.

“We have noted the increased non-adherence to Covid-19 in public spaces such as super-markets, public transport and banking queues. As such we raise concern that such careless behavioural attitude by citizens may trigger a potential fourth wave,” said WCoZ.

“In light of the relaxation of the lockdown we are concerned with infection control and safety protocols for learners.

We therefore, urge constant robust campaigns and awareness — raising on Covid-19 and vaccines. We continue to urge businesses to strictly observe safety protocols such as fumigation and amplify our calls for an inclusive vaccine roll-out which ensures vaccine equity and equality among urban and rural populace.” — @thamamoe