Legendary artistes remember Father Zimbabwe

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

IT was on this day 22 years ago that a great man, Vice-President Dr Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo who succumbed to prostate cancer at the age of 82, died.

The death of a visionary, pioneer, unifier and mentor left a huge void. Its gravity was extraordinarily felt, even up to today by those with whom he shared individual connections. He was loved by family, companions and ordinary citizens.

Dr Nkomo who had a rare gift of being a legend in his lifetime and beyond is still a motivation to many. His commitment to peace, love, unity, tolerance and appreciation of the creative sector is something that artistes whom he mingled with during his lifetime, still cherish.

Chronicle Showbiz caught up with a number of artistes who shared how Dr Nkomo, who had an undying love for the creative sector, cherished their works.

Internationally celebrated poet Albert Nyathi from Kafusi Village in Gwanda, Matabeleland South province, said Dr Nkomo loved the arts and had no segregation. Nyathi was among the more than 30 000 mourners who thronged the National Heroes Acre in Harare on 6 July to bid farewell to the great man.

Nyathi said the attendance by Zimbabweans of mixed races from across the country showed the charisma of the late Father Zimbabwe.

“I interacted with uMdala (Dr Nkomo) quite a lot as a performer. He loved the arts a lot and was so full of jokes. I still remember Joshua Nkomo for his kind heart and humility as well as his love for the people.

“Wayengakhethi umhlobo ethanda wonke umuntu (He did not discriminate against anyone and loved everyone) and that is the reason why I led his funeral procession in July 1999,” said Albert Nyathi.

Black Umfolosi founder Sotja Moyo, the leader of a group that basked in the glory with Unity, a track released in 1987, said Dr Nkomo’s teachings managed to mould them to be a better arts outfit.

“In the 80s as Black Umfolosi, the late Dr Nkomo once sat down with us and gave us words of encouragement. He encouraged us to keep doing music the way we were doing, which was traditional music and dance. He always expressed his happiness on seeing young people like us promoting our culture through music and dance.

“He gave us these teachings during our formative stage around 1985 when we had just formed our group. It was at his house in Pelandaba suburb and at his office at the Blue Lagoon (eRenkini endala) where we interacted with him,” said Moyo.

Moyo said the love Dr Nkomo had for the group saw him inviting them to his daughter’s wedding.

“He went on to invite us to perform at his daughter, Sehlule’s wedding. It was held at the Southern Sun hotel now the Rainbow Hotel.

This is a clear depiction of how Dr Nkomo loved the arts. On every occasion he organised, one was guaranteed performance by an arts group or groups.

Interestingly, according to Moyo, Dr Nkomo was always a step ahead when it came to street lingo.

“He was a man of the people, both young and old. In his speeches, he would say a few things in slang much to the amusement of the youths of the time. He also showed compassion to the needy and I remember how he was always ready to give a word of encouragement.”

Speaking from his base in Austria, imbube musician Vusa Mkhaya who once performed for Father Zimbabwe at the opening of a youth training centre in Kelvin North, said Dr Nkomo always emphasised the need for people to be proud of who they were.

“One notable event where I interacted with him was at the opening of a youth training centre in Kelvin North where Dr Nkomo was the guest. It must have been around 1994. He always encouraged young people to be independent and he loved traditional music and dance.

“I remember him encouraging us to be proud of who we are as a people. At the Kelvin North event, he spoke mostly in IsiNdebele even though there were other guests who were not Zimbabweans (The centre was partly sponsored by a Danish NGO),” said Vusa Mkhaya.

Musician Jeys Marabini said in the 90s, he and the group Imbizo used to see Dr Nkomo a lot as they performed at numerous events where he officiated.

“We used to perform at many events where he officiated. The one event I remember well is when he officiated at the opening of Black Umfolosi’s place in Entumbane. It was amazing to see him recognise the efforts made by artistes in society. Dr Nkomo generally loved the arts sector,” said Jeys Marabini.

He said Dr Nkomo spoke strongly about unity hence he was a unifier.

“He loved talking about peace, development and oneness and we miss him dearly,” said Jeys Marabini.

Iyasa director Nkululeko Dube who at one time performed as a poet at Independence celebrations where Dr Nkomo was part of the guests said: “I performed poetry at one or two events kaMdala but can’t vividly remember the years. I shared the stage with Albert Nyathi and I was young then, ” said Dube. — @mthabisi_mthire.