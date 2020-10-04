Liberation war hero Sibanda laid to rest

Austin Sibanda, Chronicle Correspondent

People from Matabeleland South have been challenged to develop a vibrant economy and grow the province ‘s economy in line with the national concept of devolution.

Delivering a graveside speech on Saturday at Gwakwe area, in Gwanda North, during the burial of the late Mtshumayeli Sibanda, who was conferred with Liberation War hero status, Minister of State for Mat South Affairs Cde Abednico Ncube said every district and community should participate in the growth of provincial economy and create employment by using resources and opportunities found locally.

“I call upon all Government departments, the private sector and every one of us to embrace the concepts of devolution to deliver efficient and effective services and make Matabeleland South Province a jewel of Zimbabwe,” said Minister Ncube.

Minister Ncube said it was no secret that Independence did not come on a silver plate but many lost their lives while fighting for black emancipation and other were detained in prisons and tortured.

“The man we are laying to rest today, is not a novice in Zimbabwean politics.

“He joined politics in 1960 under the National Democratic Party (NDP) where he was elected secretary for Gwakwe branch. In 1961 he was elected area secretary for Wenlock, in 1963 he was Secretary at provincial level under Zapu and in 1975-76 they formed the Zimbabwe Church of Orphans, and which was a cover up for their political works. Following the ban of the ZCO, Zimbabwe Church of Christ was formed to disguise the political moves of the Organisation a d recruited youths for the armed struggle,” he added.

Minister Ncube thanked President Mnangagwa for conferring the late Sibanda with the Liberation War hero status saying the gesture was humbling for Matabeleland South. The late Sibanda died on 30 September at Gwanda Provincial hospital.

He suffered from stroke and succumbed a month later.

Sibanda is survived by his second wife five children, two boys and three girls. 19 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren.

He was married to Ms Iyda Moyo in 1960 and the couple was blessed with six children, one of which is late.

Moyo died in 2015.

Sibanda traditionally married Marita Sibanda in 2018.