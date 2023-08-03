Live blog: ED commissions Hwange unit 7 & 8 expansion projects#NDS1 #Vision2030

13:10 The President and his delegation are now at the Hwange Colliery Stadium where official commissioning proceedings will be done

13:00 President Mnangagwa has finished the tour of the Hwange Power Station Units 7 and 8 Expansion Project and has said he is impressed with the massive works and the output, which has enabled the country to do away with load shedding.

12:02 a tour of the project has commenced

11:00 President Mnangagwa has arrived for the official commissioning of the Hwange Units 7 and 8 expansion project

TODAY, 3 August, President Mnangagwa commissions the US$1,5 billion Hwange Power Station Unit 7 and 8 expansion project that has excited locals in the coal mining town where stakeholders say they are already feeling the positive impact of the investment.

The Hwange Units 7 and 8 Expansion Project is a major milestone for Zimbabwe, as it fulfils one of the promises made by His Excellency President Emmerson Mnangagwa on improving the power supply situation in the country, in line with the key aspirations of NDS1. In order to make sure that no one and no place is left behind, there was a purposeful local empowerment plan (Hwange – both rural and urban areas) where the locals were given first employment priority, extended to the entire population of Zimbabwe for these projects. The project provided employment benefits to more than 4000 Zimbabwean people.

Formal commissioning is a milestone event for the 600MW capacity project facilitated by the Second Republic as part of its bold steps to address the country’s power challenges and boost productivity.

President Mnangagwa officiated at the ground-breaking ceremony for the project on June 28, 2018 and despite the Covid-19 outbreak, which affected progress, the project is now complete.

The coming onstream of the two units has significantly reduced load shedding across the country. The Hwange expansion project is the country’s biggest energy investment project since independence in 1980 and among the largest energy projects in Africa in the past two decades.

As owners of this national asset, the Hwange community is the biggest beneficiary after more than 3 000 locals were employed during construction works and the provision of key supplies.