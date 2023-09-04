Live Blog President Mnangagwa #Inauguration #Vision2030

13:38 The President calls upon everyone to play a part in the development of the country, “Nyika inovakwa nevene vayo.”

He concludes his speech.

13:34 He says Zimbabwe is a sovereign state, a friend to all and enemy to none, and a member of regional and international organisations voluntarily. He says the country will never accept the undermining of the country’s institutions through whatever guise.

13:30 He says his Government will work on guaranteeing improvement of service delivery especially in urban areas.

13:28 The President says Government will continue improving the Health and education sectors. Resources to be availed to capacitate schools and clinics

13:27 The President says that his Government will now move to the rehabilitation of Hwange Units 1-6 following the successful completion of Units 7 & 8.

13:25 He says his Government will continue prioritising the modernisation of local infrastructure in line with global trends

13:24 He says local resources will uplift the lives of Zimbabweans. He says the lives of people should be improved through the beneficiation of local resources. He speaks against profiteering and greed saying these have no place in society.

13:21 The President calls for respect and unity among all Zimbabweans

13:20 The President says that the country is now food secure and pays tribute to local farmers, “This shows the success of the land reform programme.”

13:17 “My new Government will deliver on the promises we made to you.”

13:16 President says the renewed mandate will see him continue upholding the rule of law and upholding the Constitution, leaving no one and no place behind.

13:14 President Mnangagwa says that the country should now be focused in the face of sanctions to achieve Vision 2030. He reiterates his philosophy, “Nyika inovakwa, igonamatirwa, igotongwa nevene vayo.”

13:12 He thanks Zimbabweans for maintaining national unity and peace before, during and after the elections, “As Zimbabwe, we have demonstrated that we are a mature democracy.”

13:11 President Mnangagwa starts by expressing gratitude for the congratulatory messages he has received following his re-election

13:05 President Mnangagwa is now delivering his inauguration speech.

12:19 The President has finished inspection

12:19 The Parade now conducting drill displays in front of the Head of State and Government and Commander-in-Chief

12:14 President Mnangagwa is now inspecting the parade that has been mounted by the Uniformed Forces

12:12 Now singing of the National Anthem, 21-gun salute & fly-past

11:52 Jah Prayzah now playing Kutonga Kwaro and the President is now doing the Victory Dance

11:49 Music interlude: Musician Jah Prayzah playing live his song Chiremerera to the delight of the thousands gathered at the giant sports arena.

11:38 Zimbabweans Ululating upon President Mnangagwa signing his oath of office

11:37 ZRP Commissioner General Godwin Matanga takes pledge of loyalty before President Mnangagwa, on behalf of all police officers.

11:36 ZDF Commander Phillip Valerio Sibanda takes pledge of loyalty on behalf of all ZDF officers.

11:33 President Mnangagwa has been sworn in

11:33 Mozambican President Nyusi arrives

11:19 DRC President arrives

11:16 Prime Minister of Eswatini arrives

11:14 Former Mozambican President Joaquim Chissano arrives

The crowd greets him with jubilation

11:07 President Mnangagwa and First Lady Amai Auxillia Mnangagwa have arrived at the National Sports Stadium

11:03 Chinese representative arrives

10:58 Former Vice President Phelekezela Mphoko arrives

10:57 Former President of Zambia Edgar Lungu arrives

10:54 Representative of Belarus arrive

10:52 Zanu PF Vice President Cde Kembo Mohadi arrives

10:49 Prophet Walter Magaya of PHD Ministries arrives at the National Sports Stadium

10:44 Dignitaries from various foreign missions arrive at the National Sports Stadium

10:36 Robert Mugabe Jnr arrives

10:07 Part of the crowd at the National Sports Stadium

10:07 Service Chiefs led by ZDF Commander Phillip Valerio Sibanda arrive at the National Sports Stadium

10:06 Former Vice President Dr Joice Mujuru has arrived

10:05 Chiefs Council members arrive at the National Sports Stadium

09:57 South African President Cyril Ramaphosa arrives at RGM International Airport

09:56 Former First Lady Dr Grace Mugabe arrives for the inauguration of President Mnangagwa

09:47 All is set for the swearing in of President Mnangagwa at the National Sports Stadium in Harare.

09:42 DRC President Felix Antoine Tshisekede has arrived at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International (RGMI) Airport

o9:15 Rwanda President of the Senate Rt Hon Dr Francois Xavier Klinda has arrived for the ceremony

HEADS of State from various countries will today join thousands of Zimbabweans at the National Sports Stadium to witness President Mnangagwa’s inauguration following his re-election.

Some of the global leaders attending include China’s Vice-President Han Zheng, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi, Democratic Republic of Congo President Felix Tshisekedi, Belarus’ Deputy Prime Minister, Tanzania’s Prime Minister Cassim Majaliwa, Nigeria’s Vice-President Kashim Shettima, Rwanda’s Senate President François Xavier Kalinda, Sadc’s Executive Secretary Dr Elias Magosi and representatives from the ANC, SWAPO, Frelimo, MPLA, BDP and Malawi Congress Party among other foreign dignitaries.

The inauguration will go ahead today, exactly nine days after the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) declared President Mnangagwa as the winner of the polls, as provided for under Section 94 of the Constitution.

During the swearing-in ceremony, President Mnangagwa will take an oath to uphold the Constitution and to serve the people of Zimbabwe, before Chief Justice Luke Malaba, or the next most senior judge available.

He will then assume the powers and responsibilities of the office, including executing the laws of Zimbabwe; appointing ministers and other Government officials; representing Zimbabwe on the international stage; overseeing the country’s military; and promoting the country’s economic development and social welfare.

President Mnangagwa won the presidential election after polling 2 350 711 votes (52,6 percent), beating his nearest challenger, Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC)’s, Mr Nelson Chamisa, who got 1 967 343 (44 percent).