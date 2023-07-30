Live Blog Zanu PF Matabeleland North Start Rally #5million votes #ZimElections 2023

TODAY, 30 July, President Mnangagwa headlines a star rally at Nkayi in Matabeleland North, as Zanu-PF continues to prove its popularity and huge following.

The rally, the sixth in as many weeks after Chipinge, Bulilima, Magunje, Zaka and Centenary star rallies, is expected to be another resounding success as Zanu-PF continues to flex its political muscle.

Since the coming in of the Second Republic, Matabeleland North has seen the mushrooming of development in all its provincial sectors.

The province, which is home to one of the Seven Wonders of the World, Victoria Falls, as well as Hwange National Park, thermal power plants, and coal mines, majors in tourism, mining, and cattle production.

A total of 669 projects have been initiated in the province under the Second Republic’s devolution strategy with 335 of them having been completed and 234 at various stages of completion.

Major highlights in the province include energy and power development with efforts having been made by President Mnangagwa’s administration to improve power generation in the country, concentrated on the giant 300MW Unit 7 and Unit 8 at Hwange Thermal Power Station, but including Zimbabwe Zhongxin Electronic Energy and Solgas solar plant.

08:56 Billboard is depicting the works of President Mnangagwa at Nkayi Business Centre in Mat North. President Mnangagwa is today expected to address a star rally in Nkayi

09:28 Multitudes already gathered for the Presidential Star Rally in Nkayi

09:37 It’s an electric atmosphere as multitudes of Zanu PF supporters await the arrival of party President and First Secretary Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Scores of Zanu-PF party supporters have come from all corners of Matabeleland North province.

10:09 Chiefs Nkalakatha, Sikhobokhobo, and Dakamela at the Zanu PF Presidential Star rally in Nkayi

10:27 Zanu PF Secretary for Youth Cde Tino Machakaire greets the multitudes at Nkayi during the Presidential Star Rally as the crowd eagerly awaits the arrival of President Mnangagwa.

10:34 Cde Esau Natare who is part of the Provincial Command Zimbabwe National Youth Service and a member of the Cross Borders 4ED says they are behind President Mnangagwa for a resounding victory in the upcoming Harmonised Elections.