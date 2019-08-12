LIVE: Heroes Day Commemorations

1205: President Mnangagwa has concluded his speech.

1204: “The austerity measures we have taken are certainly necessary…I thus wish to thank all of our people for their resilience and further urge them to bear with us..together with unity of purpose we will succeed,” says the President adding that he received a phone call from Vice President Chiwenga this morning.

1201: “We shall continue to protect our freedom, our justice which our fallen heroes fought for and strengthen Constitutionalism….it is commendable that the newly reconstituted Zimbabwe Anti Corruption Commission has embarked on its task with clarity,”

1157: “Access to higher learning and tertiary institutions will be improved…the education system must speak and respond to the everyday needs of the people as well as improve our country’s competitive edge in the global economy,”

1154: He says the United Arab Emirates and India are assisting Zimbabwe in retooling the country’s hospitals.

1149: “I’m pleased to highlight the commendable progress the banking sector has achieved on the Interbank market…on average the Interbank trades US$5 million a day…I wish to once again to urge all citizens to deal honest and honourably in the conduct of all of dealing,”