LIVE: Zanu-PF National People’s Conference – Day Two

14:35 – Cde Muchinguri-Kashiri announces the death of the widow of war vets leader Cde Hunzvi. She was declared liberation war heroine and will be buried on 18 December.

14:30 – “God bless you all. God bless Zimbabwe,” President Mnangagwa finishes his address.

14:27 – “We want to entrench the rule of law and constitutionalism in the party and nation, for it is us who fought the liberation struggle to give ourselves democracy. We will however guard against those who seek to abuse this democracy. Democracy must be enjoyed but restrained by respect for others. Zanu PF is boldly on the move is the message from Esigodini. We have an appointment with our destiny and we will not miss this appointment. Musangano wavakufamba senzou, vanovukura vachingovukura. As we end our Conference, let us observe discipline. As you go back, I wish a safe journey and ability to take the message to our people.

14:22 – “The responsibility to improve the quality of life of our people must be on all of us. We should put aside, the culture of them and us and adopt the culture of us all. We shall need more of our membership to attend the Chitepo School of ideology to enable them to tow the correct line of our ideology.”

He quotes Chinese Revolutionary Mao Tse-Tung and says that those who fall from the revolutionary path must on return start from the bottom.

“I am pleasantly surprised with the way you are understanding the concept of devolution. The days of slope-sided development must be a thing of the past as all our people are important. The prosperity we seek to establish by 2030 must be for all our people. Our desire for better and modern facilities must be realized across Zimbabwe.

“I am happy that the all the thematic committees have agreed to fight corruption. Those with positions of leadership must be servants of the people who serve the people day and night. Nhaka yatinosungirwa kusiya ndeyekuti Second Republic yanga iri a servant leadership Republic. Therefore we are determined to entrench internal party democracy.”

14:12 – “We have taken note of distinct demands made by war veterans, women and the youth and these demands have been taken note of. The Youth League must pull up their socks and work for the party. We were once as you, and zvatava izvi, muchasvikavopo, asi isu we leave you the legacy of unity and hard work. Isu tiri vaparidzi vohushingi nekutsunga, vaparidzi verudo…ndiyo nhaka yatinokusiirai.”

14:08 – “Each of us must be honest as we act for and on behalf of the party. We must always guard against bringing the party into disrepute and abide by our constitution. Chero paunenge uri wakaguta akana une nzara, kuchitinhora kana kuchipisa, chengetedza musangano. The party must adopt technology for robust mobilization and administration of the party. Let us all trust the party and follow instructions individually and collectively standing in solidarity with the party. All party cadres have a duty to explain to the masses, reforms happening in the party. Rambai muchidzidza, musasarire shure nokuti mukadaro, muchazotadza kutungamira mukazotongamirwa.”

14:00 – President Mnangagwa says the resolutions taken by the party will aid the government in its quest to revive the economy. He adds that determination, focus and unity of purpose are essential for the country, government and the party to realise their aspirations.

He says the resolutions will act as the compass that will guide the government policy and actions. The President says all this will happen only through unity, loyalty and love.

13:55 – “Ndozvininipisa nenguva yamandipa kuvhara musangano uno. The convergence of ideas of the various agenda items during this conference was inspiring

13:47 – President Mnangagwa takes to the podium and chants party slogans.

13:39 – Cde Muchinguri-Kashiri requests VP Chiwenga to invite President Mnangagwa to give the closing remarks.

VP Chiwenga thanks the party for holding a successful conference and says it augurs well for 2019. He invites President Mnangagwa to the platform.

13:36 – The resolutions have been seconded and adopted by the ruling party.

13:33 – Advocate Jacob Mudenda, the chairperson of the party’s Documentation and Legal Committee, now reading out the 2018 consolidated resolutions. The resolutions are –

That President Mnangagwa be the party presidential candidate in 2023.

That the party uphold unity through putting stiff measures to arrest factionalism, regionalism n tribalism.

That the youth service be resumed in the first quarter of 2019.

That the Government develop irrigation infrastructure to ensure food security.

That the Government should support the growing of drought resistant crops.

That the Government should implement recommendations of the Land Commission.

That the Government should review the tax system.

That the Government should deal with economic malpractices.

That the Government should review allowances for village heads.

That the District Development Fund should be capacitated.

That the Government should speed up the implementation of ICTs in rural areas through setting up information centres.

That the Government should promote the empowerment of youths and women.

That the Government should consider construction of liberation war museums.

That the Government should straighten the anti-piracy law to protect copyrights.

That women should be allocated special grants in mining.

12:38 – 50 women participated in the fashion show. The winner will get a fridge and second will go away with a four plate stove. Third a microwave oven.

12:31 – Mrs Mary Chiwenga takes to the podium as she will present prizes to the winners of the fashion show.

12:30 – “I plead with men to heed our call as women. Please do not beat us. Take care of us and we will take care of you. Men you should assist women at home, women should not do everything on their own. A lot of women farm alone and men sit and do nothing. That is not right.”

The First Lady is done speaking.

12:25 – “Today women are happy and dressed immaculately. Cancer is a silent killer and we urge women to get tested early. Cancer also affects men and we urge to go and get tested including for HIV. Men should not abuse young girls.

“Environmental health is also important to avoid cholera. Let’s eat food when it’s still warm. Let us maintain hygiene all the time.”

12:20 – The First Lady gets a standing ovation. She was the guest of honour at a fashion show held last night and is tasked with presenting gifts to winners shortly.

12:15 – Session of thematic reports session ends. Chairperson of the women’s league, Chinomona takes to the podium introduce the First Lady Amai Mnangagwa.

12:10 – Cde Christopher Mushohwe is now giving his resolutions on the state of the economy. He says government should ensure that inputs meant for the vulnerable be distributed transparently adding that government should announce producer prices before the season to enable proper planning.

He says Zimbabwe must reclaim its place as the prime grain producer in SADC. To that end, the rehabilitation of water bodies and irrigation is vital. He says government must modernise the irrigation system in the country.

Government must distribute farming inputs to farmers in a clear and transparent manner. Consumers have to be protected from arbitrary price hikes and must have access to basic commodities.

11:40 – He says the government should continue supporting the industrialisation agenda under the SADC and COMESA programmes as well as the AU Agenda 2063 and UN sustainable development goals. Cde Mumbengegwi says the government should continue being an active member on the international stage in order to have a shared vision to achieve vision 2030 as well as attract foreign direct investment.

He says government should continue with the engagement and re-engagement drive to strengthen relations with other countries and also improve the multilateral approach as opposed to the unilateral.

11:33 – Cde Mumbengegwi says the committee urges the government to further improve relations with the USA to remove the ZIDERA which continues to constrain the country’s economy. He says government should work tirelessly to market Zimbabwe as a destination of choice as well as to protect the environment. He says government should market the country as a safe tourist destination in order to attract forex.

11:30 – Cde Muchinguri-Kashiri now calls upon Cde Simbarashe Mumbengegwi to give a report on the external affairs. He says government should strengthen bilateral relations with the countries which stood by Zimbabwe urging the government to intensify its re-engagement efforts to normalise all aspects of the country.

11:15 – Cde Mathuthu says young people should be equipped with life skills in order to help build the country’s economy adding that the state should expedite the land audit to also allocate youths part of the land. He calls on the government to formalise the mining activities of youths adding that government should construct transport network to improve accessibility and penetration.

He says government must establish centres of sporting excellence to encourage a health nation adding that the youth league will remain resolute to the party as he concludes his resolutions.

11:05 – Cde Lewis Mathuthu who is standing in for Cde Pupurai Togarepi is now on the podium to give resolutions on the thermatic committee of Youth Affairs. He says there’s need to acknowledge the stewardship of President and First secretary of Zanu PF Cde Emmerson Mnangagwa. He says government must empower youths reduce unemployment.

He says the Youth League strongly reaffirm the endorsement of President Mnangagwa as the sole presidential candidate of the 2023 elections. He calls for stern measures to curb corruption within the party and the country at large. He says government should revive the National Youth Policy. He says resources be availed to youths to participate in economic activities of the country and create employment.

10:42 – Cde Cain Mathema who is the chairman of the liberation and heritage says Chitepo Ideological College should be cascaded to the grassroots level. He says government should revive the National Youth Policy in line with the Constitution adding that liberation heroes should be well recognised.

Cde Mathema says their committee has endorsed Cde Emmerson Mnangagwa as the Zanu PF party’s presidential candidate of the 2023 harmonised elections.

Imposition of candidates should not be tolerated at all costs and those who form parallel structures be suspended from the party, says Cde Mutsvangwa. She says government should establish irrigation schemes in rural areas to eradicate poverty. She says government should improve roads network for ease access to remote places and other areas adding that all roads should be tarred and widened to curb carnages.

10:39 – She says women should be given special grants in mining and the fruit and veg industry. She says the age limit for presidential candidates be raised to 52 years. Government deals with fuel dealers and come up with stiff penalties to curb the activities for land barons.

10:38 – Cde Monica Mutsvangwa takes to the podium to give resolutions on the thermatic committee of women’s affairs. She says there’s need to acknowledging the pivotal role of women in consolidating the party. Cde Mutsvangwa says resources meant for women be channeled directly to the Women’s League not through the main wing. She said there should be 50-50 representation in decision making processes. She says women should be capacitated in order to compete with the women and that primary elections be conducted in a manner that does not divide people.

10:32 – Proposes that Bulawayo and Harare Metropolitan Provinces should have provincial councils. The establishment of provincial database is essential. Mining laws should be in the context of provincial development plan to benefit the locals.

10:25 – Zanu PF elections commission to remain independent and be capacitated to ensure they carry out their duties diligently. Those who would be elevated should save the requisite period in the party structures. Chitepo Ideological College should be cascaded to the grassroots level. The party should amend the constitution that the presidential candidate should be 50 years or more. Government and Zanu PF party should adopt aero tolerance to corruption and there should be party clarity in all its aspects.

No individual should hold multiple positions and the member should relinquish other positions. Party resources should be cascaded to district levels and a commission of inquiry be set to investigate why certain constituencies lose in elections. The annual people’s conference be held in August or September before the onset of the rains.

10:20 – The Zanu PF party to start preparing for the 2023 elections right now. Issuance of membership cards be decentralised to provinces and the party upholds the spirit of unity. The party starts to develop relevant strategies to encourage youths in the Youth League to affiliate with Zanu PF. To extend the term for women’s parliamentary quota.

10:15 – Cde Muchinguri-Kashiri invites the chairmen from the six thematic groups to give out their resolutions. Cde Munyaradzi Machacha is the first presenter on the state of the party.

Zanu PF national chairman Cde Oppah Muchinguri Kashiri takes to the podium and she observes all protocol. She gives a recap of what happened yesterday at the conference chief among them being the endorsement of President Emmerson Mnangagwa as the party’s sole presidential candidate for the 2023 elections.

